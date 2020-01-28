The new year has begun: Second semester began Jan. 27, and numerous events will take place including plays, staff training, JHS days and school planning.
The drama department will present two plays on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the south gym. The plays are “Abominable,” written by Mike Hesford, and “Oylmpiaganza” by Don Zolidis. Drama students will then participate in the Montana State Thespian Festival at the University of Montana in Missoula on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The festival includes workshops by the UM Theatre Department for all student participants. Thanks again to the woods and art departments for set design, construction and painting. Their support is instrumental in the success of these productions.
The high school will have “JHS Days” on Feb. 11, where eighth-grade students tour the school and classes and meet with members of clubs and activities at JHS. Information will be provided about academics, registration and future events.
Jefferson High has completed a year and a half of a Literacy Grant that was awarded through the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Program changes have shown a significant increase in skills through corrective reading and implementation across all curriculums. Assessment tools continued to be used to discover areas of growth or decline. Another round of MAPS testing will occur during February. An extension of support opportunities will occur the second semester with expanded Panther study tables on Fridays. A bus runs on Fridays and teachers are available from 8 a.m. to noon to provide academic assistance.
The winter sports programs continue to move through the season with basketball having another month of conference play followed by districts. The wrestling program will be competing in the Divisional meet in Cascade on Feb. 8. Good luck to all athletes in upcoming events.
Finally, I would like to thank Mandy McMaster for leading the charge with “Pack the House Night” and all her help and those that donated prizes. It was a great night of school spirit and community involvement. The crowd was also treated to a great performance by the JHS Drum Line.
JHS continues to look at ways of improving and I am excited for these opportunities for the district and the continued growth. Have a great 2020.
Go Panthers!
Tim Norbeck is superintendent of Jefferson High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.