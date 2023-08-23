LauraAndersonKids.jpg

My sons, Jeffrey and Nathaniel, are the youngest of 16 youth plaintiffs in the Held v. State of Montana climate case. They and the other youth plaintiffs challenged the State of Montana for causing dangerous levels of greenhouse gas emissions by permitting fossil fuel projects. And they won. The recent opinion by Judge Seeley of Helena recognizes that Montana is responsible for greenhouse gas emissions that are harming Montana’s children, and tasks the state with considering climate change when deciding whether to approve or continue fossil fuel projects in the state. The case also creates momentum for climate action everywhere. 

