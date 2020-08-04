Thanks to Drew Dawson for penning the insightful opinion, published on July 29. I agree; we must each do our part to recognize our own biases and work to overcome them. I particularly liked Drew’s closing sentence: “I am, it seems, still learning – and, hopefully, growing.” It’s a never-ending mission.
— Johnny Moore, Helena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.