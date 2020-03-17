There is hope.
I think all of us are reeling from the shock of the last month. First, people in China affected. Then human to human transmission. Next cruise ships with thousands isolated.
Then the spread to CA and WA, slow at first. Soon there were 100’s a day, and that is when it began to hit us: we may be in trouble.
And now, in the last week, like an explosion on our reality, thousands are infected in the US with no end in sight. a declared State of Emergency, everything cancelled from Disneyland to NBA, EU travel restrictions, military quarantined to bases, panic buying.
I am trying to center myself from it all. Yes, we have seen forest fires, hurricanes, swine flu. I think what makes this different is the sudden loss of direction. Other crises had solutions or some means of control. Not this one. We have no sense of the future regarding travel, the economy, health, or even survival.
In short, we feel lost. And that is unsettling. No more gatherings for comfort and support. Yet as a species we are created to be socially oriented.
So what to do? The answer won’t be found in rolls of toilet paper or cans of tuna.
Today I saw a video where people in Italy, quarantined in their apartments, were singing to one another. They connected; it helped. And we must too. Whether it is a phone call, email, Facebook, or other means, we desperately need one another right now. Be that random act of kindness; the one who gives.
There are five stages to a loss: shock, anger, sadness, bargaining, acceptance. When you transition from the first stage to others, call someone. They are probably feeling the same. You will find comfort in sharing and so will they.
We also need to find joy in the moment, (carpe diem,) whether it is a walk in springtime, a new hobby, planted flowers, a good book, or a favorite old movie. See how full your glass really is.
We need to find hope. The hope that the human race has survived other crises of wars and pandemics and will survive this one too. We are amazingly determined and innovative.
And, lastly, and most important, have faith. Today I began writing down all the times things looked bad and how God or friends turned them around for me. I have two full pages so far. If you look back, I think you will find many too.
— Sue Pasini, Boulder
