Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.