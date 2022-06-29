James C. Nelson’s letter, “Suppress, subvert or both,” (Boulder Monitor, June 22) contains many generalized accusations — some of which do not even support the primary complaint specifically about Montana — and fails to provide any evidence that voting has been suppressed or that anyone has been prevented from voting. It also makes no allowance for implementing voting safeguards and seemingly condemns all such methods as right-wing tools of oppression.
Just because voter suppression claims have recently saturated the media does not mean that common-sense regulations to ensure voting integrity have strongly deterred or prevented people from voting. Nelson’s letter paints “rightwing politicians” as diabolically scheming to maintain “authoritarianism and fascism”; however, no evidence is presented of attempts to, per the definitions of these terms, suppress voting or prevent people from voting. In addition, the fact that court challenges are taking place is certainly no indication that any of Montana’s new voting laws are unconstitutional.
Nelson cites the Montana constitution’s text from Article II, Section 13: “…no power, civil or military shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.” The key word is “prevent”: No one is being prevented from registering to vote or from voting in elections if they meet the requirements, which are well communicated and widely accessible. Nelson lists 26 vote suppression methods gleaned from a list of 61 identified by the Voting Rights Alliance. The strongly implied message here is that scores of nefarious methods are being used to prevent untold masses of individuals from registering to vote or from casting ballots. Interestingly, Nelson goes on to admit that only some of the 26 methods have been signed into law in Montana. In any case, most of the 26 methods, with the obvious exception of bad or illegal behavior and limitations enacted by private entities, are reasonable measures for maximizing election integrity in balance with efficient use of state and volunteer resources.
In Montana specifically, tribal IDs are indeed accepted both for registration and in-person voting, and university and college student IDs are accepted if accompanied by proof of residency. Several of the methods listed by Nelson are either not relevant to the argument (employers not providing time off or enough time to vote); implemented to ease the burden on limited state and/or volunteer resources or to avoid the need for additional resources (cuts to same-day registration, refusal to place polling sites on college campuses, failure to accommodate language differences, and [eliminating] long lines); or necessary to maximize voting integrity (“strict” photo ID laws, student residency restrictions, and proof of citizenship). Including gerrymandering in the list and therefore implying it is used exclusively by Republicans is disingenuous at best. The forerunner of the Democratic party invented the practice, and Democrats still use it today.
I am not bothering to address Judge Nelson’s accusations of election subversion, because it basically amounts to finger pointing for election irregularities that have occurred in both of the major political parties. Certainly, every citizen has the right to vote, but at some basic level, we must take initiative and not only follow established requirements to exercise this basic right, but hold our elected officials accountable for ensuring voting integrity and following lawful election procedures.
Nelson mentions the goal of “…truly free, open and fair elections,” for which few would argue. In striving for that goal, however, we also must strive for elections that are secure and legitimate.
Longsworth is a Montana City resident.
