There is something potentially more dangerous circulating through our cities and communities than even the dreaded COVID-19 virus. In a word: fear.
Fear is unequivocally contagious. Unlike toilet paper, there’s no shortage of stimuli aimed to spike the peoples’ collective anxiety. Go to the grocery store and you’re lucky to come out with half of what was on your list. Turn on the TV and get your dose of both political promises and projected problems. A flip of your phone shows that you “accidentally” missed a call from your employer about the potential store shutdown you discussed yesterday.
There’s no doubt about it, people are getting more than their daily dose of cortisol, otherwise known as the stress hormone! Every day brings new challenges – some foreseen, others not. Facing unknown circumstances warrants an automatic stress reaction, stemming all the way back to the fight-or-flight survival response that’s managed by the body’s adrenal and corresponding systems. The heightened state of awareness can certainly be beneficial in life or death circumstances, optimizing your odds of survival. This conscious state can keep you keen to potential risks and any avenues that you can take to negate them: like maintaining proper social distance! However, there’s another, not so beneficial side effect of this modus operandi of increased personal sensitivity.
Let’s face it, stress is bad for your immune system! While you’re hunting down coveted bottles of Purell, dodging other customers like a gazelle outperforming a lion, your immune system is actually taking a vital hit! The excessive and long-term presence of cortisol within your system actually inhibits the body’s production of regulatory T-cells and the corresponding immunological response. Among these functions is our immune system’s ability to fight off infections and inflammation triggered by the presence of bacteria or viruses.
Sounds slightly contradictory to the strong immunological reflex you ultimately desire, doesn’t it?
Succumbing to fear has terrible effects on both your body and your mind. While it may seem the natural response, one should ask if the sheer automation is truly of any benefit. Will being afraid of something make it more likely to go away? Probably just the opposite.
Is it possible to find it within ourselves to choose a balance of two paradigms? Fear facilitates a form of motivation that we otherwise may not have had, but it also lowers our overall ability to put our best foot forward and take a positively powered charge over our circumstances. When we operate from a base of fear, we shortchange our spiritual and human potential; personally, socially, globally.
Consider a study conducted by Harvard University where 132 students were tested for levels of salivary immunoglobulin A (s-IgA), an important first defense aspect of your immune system. Swab tests were taken both before and after watching a documentary which followed the compassionate acts of Mother Teresa. The results showed that the measured levels of s-IgA were increased just by reflecting on the kind acts of others. Imagine the potential gains of not only focusing on compassion, but living it!
The more people succumb to motivation by fear, the more it fuels the flames to an already teetering social-economic crisis. The more people fear that resources are disappearing, the faster said resources are consumed, creating more of a crisis, leaving many with none of their needed rations. On the note of household rations, we should exhibit some rationality. By fearing that there will not be enough, there will most certainly not be enough. We must share our resources with our neighbors and rise above our lower natures in order to better serve our communities.
Regardless of contagions, lock-downs and the like, we are still human and desire — and deserve — quality of life. Refrain from reacting to the situation in a constant state of anxiety and stress. Choose rather to respond to the situation with rationality, heightened awareness, love for your neighbor, and good old common sense!
Cerina Kennison is a writer and photographer in Boulder. Contact her at cerinadaniel@gmail.com.
