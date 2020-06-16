I live up Lump Gulch and Saturday I called into the Sheriff’s Office to report the fire.
I must say how impressed I’ve always been with the dispatchers that answer the phones.
They are always so calm and professional. Our first responders deserve our admiration and thanks for the amazing work they do.
The dispatchers deserve the same. And, for those newcomers to the area, please remember that our volunteer firefighters are volunteers …they are not paid. They do what they do out of a commitment to community.
So, if you are new to the community, please consider volunteering for the local fire department and truly becoming a part of the community. My neighbors and I are so very thankful for all the concern and dedication shown by our police, fire fighters, EMTs, and dispatchers. Thank you all!!! Stay safe. Stay well. And, know that you are truly, truly appreciated. — Karole Lee, Clancy
