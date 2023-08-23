To Montana Legislators Fern, Hamilton, Gillette, Galloway, Yakanich, Buckly, Stafman, Dooling, Kortum, Malone, Essman, O’Brien, Fitzpatric, Hertz, Springer, Nikilakakos, Pope, Boldman, Caferro, L.Smith, McKay, Zephyr, Nicol and Hayman:
I am writing to thank you for your bills addressing housing and/or homelessness in the latest legislative session. From emergency shelters for homeless, to seasonal housing for guest workers, to short- or long-term housing for all, reading your bills and discussion assures me there is bipartisan commitment to finding solutions. Though few passed, each details ways and means private and public property can be released or created in order to restore balance of supply and demand of inventory and hasten an end to our housing crisis.
Some proposals favor tenants, and others landlords. The failure of HB 233, which would have required that unsuccessful applicants be refunded their rental application fees, clearly served the latter — and set me to researching this issue. What I found suggests that the complicating effect of property management is underestimated and demands more examination.
The experience of a family member in the third year of a search for an apartment in Butte is similar to those of most who testified in January at a hearing on the legislation in Missoula. A property management company (PMC) controlling a considerable share of inventory charges a nonrefundable $50 application fee for three months of access to its listings.
If the fees are meant to cover the costs of performing background checks, why, those cost as little as $15-$20 at the Department of Justice or online, while a more thorough type requiring fingerprints costs $35. If the latter type were required, then applicants may as well just pay directly while at the fingerprinting facility. By way of analogy, applicants for teacher licenses in Montana bear the $35 cost of a check and the responsibility to send them to the Office of Public Instruction — but once licensed based on qualifying results, applicants do not have to get another at their expense until their license expires or search ends, let alone every three months.
While the president of the Montana Landlords Association (MLA) made a defense of fees at the hearing, PMCs collecting fees are the ones that owe a clear explanation of exactly what is being purchased. As it stands, these nonrefundable fees are tantamount to extortion.
My objection is not to background checks or income verification, but to the exorbitant fee for performing simple screening tasks of receiving, reading, and filing those reports as they come in, and reference checking. MLA’s defense of fees — that non-landlords underestimate the time, effort and professionalism involved — is wholly unconvincing to this former small business owner who processed employment applications with ease, speed and no training. It is entry-level clerical work landlords could do for themselves. An accurate assessment of the work involved is discoverable by research, not polling; perhaps a revised HB233 will convene a committee to do so.
The Swiss writer Max Frisch’s truism holds that when the tourism/resort industry asks for workers, it gets people instead. Montana’s Constitution does not guarantee any of life’s basic necessities to her people, but we are free to pursue them, which makes a housing search sound like a pleasure we should be thankful for. Not so for low-wage earners who pursue in vain as the market stays stuck out of whack. The question is: Could it be because an ideal two-party transaction has become a three-party transaction?
In other words, the persistence of the rental housing problem may be attributable in part to the outsourcing of applicant screening to PMCs, whose traditional concern was maintenance. Maintenance is the only service of PMCs that benefits both landlord and tenant. But it is plain to see that screening hugely favors landlords, and PMCs, over the applicants who foot the bill. Those fees are significant to low-wage earners who need those funds for move-in, deposits, and rent expenses if or when they find a rental, or one is found for them.
Owner-landlords can aid market recovery by canceling the screening service from their PMC bill and applying the savings to lower rents. PMCs can replace that revenue by instead selling a finder’s fee, which is the real service rental shoppers need. If PMCs insist on not refunding fees, then they should at least guarantee that applicants’ place in line be honored; that they be notified as soon as anything of the type they seek becomes available; and that they get 24 hours to think about a property before it is rented to the next in line.
Schultz, a Whitehall resident, teaches Spanish and English at Jefferson High School.
