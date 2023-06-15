On Monday, June 12, the Held V. Montana trial began. It is receiving attention worldwide, in part because it is the first youth-led trial focused on climate change impacts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Monday, June 12, the Held V. Montana trial began. It is receiving attention worldwide, in part because it is the first youth-led trial focused on climate change impacts.
The trial involves 16 youth plaintiffs between the ages of five and 22 who are suing the state of Montana for violating their “right to a clean and healthful environment,” as described in the state constitution.
According to coverage in the Montana Free Press, the children suing Montana cite ever-increasing negative physical and mental harm on the next generation due to climate change. They are asking for a re-evaluation of Montana’s energy policy, urging the state to purchase more renewable energy sources and phase out fossil fuels.
Two of these young people –Jeffrey and Nate King – are from Montana City. They shared their reasonings for getting behind this lawsuit with the Boulder Monitor.
Jeffrey, nine years old:
I was born in Helena, Montana. I grew up in Helena and Montana City. In the summer of 2021, I went to a camp near Mount Helena. We would stay inside a lot of the time because it was very smoky and hot. When I climbed Mt. Helena with my class it became more difficult to breathe. My throat was irritated due to the smoky air. I am now a plaintiff in a climate change case, and I am very excited to go to court. I hope that this case will make a difference so other kids will not have to experience the hot, smoky air.
Nate, five years old:
I was born in Missoula, Montana. When I was a baby, there were a lot of wildfires and I couldn’t go outside. I hope we win the trial. That will be a good thing because the air will be cleaner.
Jeffrey and Nate’s mother, Laura Anderson, is a former attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, which is co-representing the youth plaintiffs. She said she is very proud of her children for being so brave and standing up for Montana kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.