Mr. Magart,
Given the tone and rhetoric of your letter to the editor, Blind trust? Nonsense, I got the sense you probably still believe in Santa Claus, the world is flat and you can get syphilis or gonorrhea from a toilet seat. Me, I choose to follow the science and evidence-based research. I might also add, there is an equal strong amount of Jefferson County residents that do trust the steps taken to promote health and wellness.
By the way, just so you are aware: Fauci [is a] pioneer and scholar in applied research to prevent, diagnose and treat established infectious diseases as well as emerging diseases—instrumental in developing effective therapies for formally fatal inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, and responsible for saving millions of lives through his clinical research(NIH, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases). Not "bah," but "aha!"
