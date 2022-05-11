While reading the May 4 issue of The Bolder Monitor I was reminded of the very important issues facing us in Jefferson County lately. I was struck by the vote to leave the land in the Holmes Gulch proposal zoned basic resource, rather than residential. I live on a piece of property that was formerly a ranch in Boulder and has been turned into a subdivision. While I love my house and where I live, I am constantly feeling a pang of guilt in my stomach for “ruining” the beautiful countryside, as well as the habitat of many animals who called my property home for millennia before I ever was a resident. When I bought my little piece of heaven, there was only one house on the road, and it looked like the middle of nowhere with beautiful snowcapped peaks as far as the eye can see. Now, there is traffic on my dirt road and, to my dismay, I saw a well-drilling truck on the lot across the way just last week. My view of the mountains will inevitably include the new house that will be built. Although there is nothing we can do now about my subdivision, I am glad the elk will continue to have their own little piece of heaven in Holmes Gulch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.