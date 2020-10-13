Some nice changes in Jefferson County recently; cool weather has replaced grasshoppers with fall colors, a little rain has cleared the smoke from the skies, and the Panthers hard work finally paid off with a win. The one thing that doesn’t change is Democrat candidates telling us not to trust anybody that actually had a real job. After all, who but lawyers and professional politicians have the virtue to represent us? This starts with the guy that has been in Washington for nearly 50 years but just four more years and he can fix everything, but this technique is also used at the state level.
My two favorites ads are free healthcare for everyone despite the epic failure of Obamacare, and the attack on one candidate for negotiating tax breaks for his company.
It must be hard for someone that has never had to worry about payroll, restocking shelves, or cleaning up after flipping the sign to closed, but tax credits are a partnership between government and a company that benefits both. The company pays less taxes for a while in exchange for more jobs for the community and the benefits that come with them. If the Democrat candidate wouldn’t have made the same deal despite the benefits to the community, he is the wrong guy for us. If he would approve the deal then he is a hypocrite for calling out his opponent for negotiating the tax credits for his company.
—Stu Goodner, Boulder
