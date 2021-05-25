Hats off to the 2021 Graduates of Jefferson High! This year has had its challenges and you all have demonstrated your resiliency.
Your class has demonstrated many differing talents: Thespians, musicians, athletes, “BPAers,” NHS and more. Thanks for sharing those many talents with your school, Boulder and the communities you live in.
Special thanks to Abbie Youde and Harley Bailey for your dedication to the Jefferson County DUI Task Force as junior members. Both of you have shown leadership in all that you have done.
Wishing all of you the best in your future choices and commitments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.