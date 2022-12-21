With the holiday season it is a time to be thankful, and as important, to express that thanks. This year I was fortunate to draw a moose permit in the Elkhorn Mountains, which included the Boulder Valley. Given the drawing odds, this has become a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The hospitality Boulder Valley ranchers extended to me this past season is especially noteworthy. Whether via phone calls or in-person, no sportsperson could have received a more welcoming or helpful response for hunting access to private lands than I did. This included the following individuals and their families: Tom Dawson, Gene Compton and daughter Elise, and Marilyn and Ed McCauley.
I'd also like to extend a thank you to Rory and Sherry Parsons. The unannounced visits to their door and the conversations that followed around their kitchen table was much appreciated.
Due to many factors, hunting access throughout Montana has changed significantly since I began in the 1970’s. Boulder Valley landowners who provided such a welcoming and positive experience for me deserve to be acknowledged and provided this simple public "thank you."
