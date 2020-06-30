We, at Boulder Hot Springs (BHS), want to thank everyone for all the calls, messages and emails letting us know how important these healing waters are to you and asking when we are re-opening. Receiving your supportive words has been affirming to our mission of maintaining BHS and making it available to the public as much as we possibly can in this very unusual time of COVID-19.
In response to all the inquiries and to let the general public know what’s going on here at BHS, we’d like to update you on our re-opening process. About a month ago, we reopened our hotel and spa to overnight guests. Like probably most businesses in Montana, we have been keeping close watch on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines as well as the guidelines put forth by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force. On May 7, 2020, hotels with pools were cleared to let their guests use those pools so we decided to reopen our rooms and pools to overnight guests. BHS followed all health department recommendations to get our employees and the building ready to open for a limited number of overnight guests and we have had guests coming since May 22, 2020. We are taking a number of precautions—extra cleaning, training our staff, conducting health checks with staff, and more—to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our guests and staff. So far, things seem to be working quite well.
As pools and spas have unique challenges in preventing the spread of the coronavirus during this pandemic, and the state of Montana has strict rules for pools to open up, to this point, we have not opened the day use of our pools to the public. We continue to process how we can protect the health and safety of our guests and employees and how we can open this historic hot springs to the public. For now, the pools are not yet open for day use. We are eagerly waiting to see how Phase 2 of the reopening in Montana goes and want to make sure we are as safe as possible before we open up further. We’ve been considering options like having guests make reservations to swim and only opening at specific times for certain small groups as we try to find a way to open up and still stay safe.
We know this time can be frustrating and we are being extremely cautious and safe during this time. This is a continual process of examining and re-examining the situation, the guidelines, the safety of our employees, the desires of our guests (and everybody who wants to use these healing waters) and we will open as soon as we feel safe to do so. We hope this re-opening will be soon, so stay in touch with us. We will post updates on Facebook and on our website. Until then we hope some of you can join us as overnight guests and we ask for your patience. — The owners and management of Boulder Hot Springs
