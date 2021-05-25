Why doesn’t the Boulder Hot Spring let everyone who wants use the springs for healing? The Hot Springs are a gift from the Creator, are they not? Do we not all come from the same source?
Isn’t life supposed to be simple? Aren’t we here to help each other and to take care of the
Earth we share?
Prejudice of any kind implies that you are identified with the thinking mind. It means you do not see the other human being anymore, but only your concept of that human being. To reduce the aliveness of another human being to a concept is already a form of violence.
We are all connected to each other and the Earth. Poverty is an existence of the soul, as is wealth.
We evolve or die as a species. If we love, we have peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.