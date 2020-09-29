We are so grateful for the support of the 24th annual Boulder CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Sept. 20. We have already received $1,500 in contributions from our generous neighbors and friends to support the hunger-fighting efforts of Church World Service, both here at home and around the world.
Our local Jeffco Food Share will benefit from our efforts, as well as those devastated by the recent hurricanes, tropical storms, wildfires and tornadoes. Church World Service uses our donations to ship tens of thousands of critical supplies and warm blankets to survivors to help them rebuild their lives and to give them comfort and dignity while they do it.
Thanks to all who worked so hard to make this year’s CROP Hunger Walk such a resounding success.
Volunteering, walking, donating shows that citizens of Boulder are truly citizens of the world. See you next year at the CROP Hunger Walk, and God bless!
— Gary and Marilyn Craft, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.