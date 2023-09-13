Thank you for letting your children come to our daycare [Nanny and Co.]. We are retiring after 40 years. It all started with 10-day old twins. Since then, we’ve looked after more than 200 daycare children and several foster care children. The last two to enroll started school this year. What a ride. People have asked, “At 74 years old, why do you keep doing this?” I say to them, “How many hugs and kisses do you get at your job?” All my girls are in daycare: Jolene Florence Crittendon, Janai Turner at Nature Story Montessori and Boulder Elementary and Kasey Fowler in Texas (who takes care of my great-grandson). Thank you to all the mothers and fathers of the children who have gone above the call of duty.
Grateful to serve families of Jefferson County
- Don and Karen Zufelt
