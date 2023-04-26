If Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't qualified to distinguish a man from a woman because she's not a biologist, Jim Nelson shouldn't be offering his opinion on vaccinations, as he did in his column that appeared in the April 19 Boulder Monitor, "Montana's official state religion."

Jim Nelson is intolerant of Christianity and condemns the Freedom Caucus for exercising their religion. He is sure he is very clear-eyed on what is right and wrong for everyone in Montana. He professes only one correct religion, his, and wants to impose his religion on all of Montana. In the same breath, if he judges the standards of others as “Christian,” he wants them forbidden. 

Jim preaches that it should be illegal to “allow students and teachers to openly discuss religious beliefs.” He demands that the state should prohibit the free exercise of religion in its schools, in violation of our constitution in Article II, Sec Five. At the same time, he believes parents must not be allowed to protect their children from pornography disguised as sex-ed. 

