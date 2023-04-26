If Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't qualified to distinguish a man from a woman because she's not a biologist, Jim Nelson shouldn't be offering his opinion on vaccinations, as he did in his column that appeared in the April 19 Boulder Monitor, "Montana's official state religion."
Jim Nelson is intolerant of Christianity and condemns the Freedom Caucus for exercising their religion. He is sure he is very clear-eyed on what is right and wrong for everyone in Montana. He professes only one correct religion, his, and wants to impose his religion on all of Montana. In the same breath, if he judges the standards of others as “Christian,” he wants them forbidden.
Jim preaches that it should be illegal to “allow students and teachers to openly discuss religious beliefs.” He demands that the state should prohibit the free exercise of religion in its schools, in violation of our constitution in Article II, Sec Five. At the same time, he believes parents must not be allowed to protect their children from pornography disguised as sex-ed.
Jim believes his religion should be the state’s stance. His religion is humanism: John Lennon’s religion ("No hell below us, above us only sky"), Joseph Stalin’s religion…the religion of the French Revolution.
In such a world, who would define right and wrong?
Jim believes he and his compatriots need to be the elite rule-givers. They are the gods and priests of society. Their own enlightened intellect is the final judge of what is good and what is evil. Right and wrong are handed down from them.
Jim also appeals to “science based requirements.” Does he think his “science” is not religious, but neutral? His science sent folks hiding in their houses and shuttered people’s freedoms over the flu. His science forced unscientific masks on everyone, even children who were nearly 100% resistant. His science can’t distinguish male from female. His science actually believes climate change is a “crisis”. His science reflects his religion, altering the facts to change the law.
Finally, Jim gives his list of sins he believes the Freedom Caucus is committing:
• Banning books. As a high priest of his religion, only he may ban books. The Bible and Christian books are verboden. Yet, perverted, sexually explicit books are applauded.
• Using the Bible to define sex. Again, he wants to prohibit the free exercise of religion by Christians. But on this topic, even his god of science agrees with his opponents. Science says there is only male/female because accurate science reflects God’s creation.
• Making LGBTQETC lives a living hell. That’s not happening, and hell is a biblical term. I’m surprised Jim cited it. The LGBTQETC crowd is not oppressed, not by any stretch. In fact, they are forcing their own religion on the state. They want to remake Montana into their image.
Jim’s prayer is to impose his state religion and all its accoutrements on everyone.
Religion is a moral system derived from a higher power with blessings and penalties attached. Every society will have one. Every society will say “A” is good, and “not A” is bad. Good and evil in a society is decided by its god. The god of the system is where the highest power is. For Jim it’s the state, as long as he’s in the majority. Then his majority can make the rules. If he finds he’s not in control, suddenly the state can’t make the rules.
In the real world, God, who made heaven and earth, defines right and wrong. Things God says are right give benefit to each person and collection of persons (society). Things God says are wrong bring harm to persons and thus societies. God made the system and He knows how it runs best. That’s why good laws reflect God’s Law, and its the height of foolishness to choose otherwise. Jim’s humanism is the opposite, and that’s why it parades foolishness. Ultimately, his religion will destroy Montana and cut off her beauty and future. Only Christ can save Montana. Only if the state bows the knee to Him can our society live and prosper. Choose ye this day, Jim, or Jesus. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.
