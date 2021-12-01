The 2021-22 flu season is here. Last year, Montana had no diagnosed flu. Those who follow flu trends are concerned we will see increased flu activity this year. Experts suspect it is possible that the very low number of flu cases last year may mean there are fewer people with immunity to the strains circulating this year. This, combined with relaxed prevention measures for COVID, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could result in a challenging 2021-22 flu season. Currently, there have been 11 confirmed influenza cases in Montana. One of the 11 diagnosed cases is a Jefferson County resident.
Influenza, also known as the “flu”, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. Influenza can cause mild to severe symptoms. Some of the symptoms of flu overlap with that of COVID, including fever, headache, dry cough, sore throat and fatigue. Because some of the symptoms of influenza, COVID and other respiratory illnesses are similar, testing is needed to confirm a diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment. Influenza often has a sudden onset and can be treated by antiviral medications if taken within the first 48 hours of symptom onset.
Both influenza and COVID are respiratory viruses, and prevention measures such as washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask in public, practicing physical distancing and getting vaccinated with both COVID and flu vaccines can guard against both illnesses. The flu vaccine will not protect against COVID. All flu vaccines this year are quadrivalent and provide protection for four strains of influenza.
Influenza activity is unpredictable. Flu activity often begins to increase in October and typically peaks between December and February. Although flu has begun to circulate, it is not too late to get vaccinated. Like all vaccines, it does not provide 100% protection from the viruses, however it can greatly reduce the severity of the illness.
Influenza is a serious public health concern and poses risks to all of us, some more than others. Children younger than 2 years, pregnant women, and individuals older than 65 years are at higher risks for serious outcomes. People who are immunocompromised or have other chronic health conditions—including heart disease, obesity, asthma, and diabetes—are also at higher risk for complications. Getting an annual flu shot is important in keeping each of us from getting ill with the flu. It also helps protect those who are vulnerable to serious illness or complications and those who cannot be vaccinated, such as newborns and infants under six months of age.
Talk with your healthcare provider or contact the Jefferson County Health Department if you have questions about receiving a flu vaccine. In addition to vaccination, there are some simple things all of us can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones during flu season. If you are ill, stay home and away from others. Wash your hands well and often. Cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched items at home and in your work environment. Wear a mask when in public spaces. All these habits keep us healthy by preventing the spread of germs. Let’s work together to minimize influenza and other respiratory illnesses this winter. Stay well!
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor.
