After reading the June 7 edition of the Monitor, I was amazed at the collection of trophies that this year's sports teams earned. Drilling down to the Junior Varsity level, the football and women's basketball teams had excellent records, as well. I am not familiar with the other JV teams. Having attended a small high school in Maine with an outstanding athletic tradition (300 students or less), I know that success on the athletic field translates into success in the classroom. Congratulations to all students/athletes at Jefferson and to their coaches.
Raymond Cota
Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.