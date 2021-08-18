The Fun Pianos Show is on tap at the Jefferson County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring two pianists and plenty of good-natured competition, the live show is a guaranteed good time for people of all ages.
Leah Lewis, Jefferson County Fair Board, said, "The Fun Pianos Show is not a concert. These guys lead a musical party! There's lots of singing along (mostly classic and current rock and country), with fun and funny surprises throughout the show. Bring your festive attitude to the Fun Pianos show, and be ready to laugh and sing and dance!"
Lewis said, "We got so many positive comments after the last show and lots of requests for bringing it back to the fair. It is hilarious ... they really get the audience involved. People of all ages love it." Reserved table seating is available and individual tickets are available for $35. Leave a message at (406) 459-0704. Proceeds go to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds to complete projects such as the new playground.
