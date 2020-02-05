I haven’t been able to be too involved with work over the past couple of weeks. My back finally gave out and I lost the use of my right leg for several days. The doctor finally got it stabilized with some steroids and drugs so that I can get around with a cane. I worked a couple of days last week and Monday and Tuesday this week. They are going to fuse my back on Wednesday so I will probably be out for at least another two weeks. If things go well I should be back close to normal within about three months.
On the bright side, I was able to make it to Billings and get a Western Heritage Award from the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame last Saturday. I was very surprised and honored to get the award.
If there are issues with roads, please call the Road Department at 406-225-4158 or one of the other Commissioners.
Thank you for your continued support. I hope to be back soon. - Leonard Wortman, County Commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.