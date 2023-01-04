Our soul is the essence of who we are. Our spirit, our individual life force, is developed through the relationships, knowledge and experiences of our life journey. We learn and we teach the children through the season of the year that extends from the gratitude of Thanksgiving to the hope, peace, joy and love of Christmas, into planning for the New Year.
American author Melody Beattie writes, “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow....Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confrontations to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.”
When I reflect on Thanksgiving and gratitude, I remember experiences with my parents and grandparents. My parents struggled like millions of others to obtain adequate food during the Great Depression. Their situation was exacerbated after a chimney fire burned the family homestead to the ground. Mother often mixed flour and water, rolled it out, cut squares and dropped them into seasoned boiling water, so we could eat “pot pie,” sometimes with a bit of meat. I recall my widowed grandmother cutting cardboard and putting it in her shoes so she could walk to work. Returning home exhausted in the evening, she often stopped at her piano to play and sing a hymn before cooking supper. One of her favorites was “It is well with my soul” by Horatio G. Spafford. I doubt she knew that Spafford was a successful Chicago lawyer and teacher of medical jurisprudence, who suffered heavy real estate losses in the Great Chicago Fire, followed by the tragic loss of his four daughters in the sinking of the S.S. Ville du Havre in Nov. 1873, and the death of his son soon after. She just felt in her soul the depth of his words. She knew she needed to sing and restore her soul before doing one more task:
When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,
when sorrows like sea billows roll;
whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say,
It is well, it is well with my soul….
In his 1981 Christmas message, President Ronald Reagan wrote, “On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Christ with prayer, feasting, and great merriment. But, most of all, we experience it in our hearts. For, more than just a day, Christmas is a state of mind. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair and love triumphs over hate.”
Different faith traditions describe how the human spirit is transformed from animalistic living-by-instinct to become the source and foundation of good and strength in our lives. Christmas and Hanukkah both provide important reminders about what God can do in difficult times. Since the founding of our country, the Judeo-Christian faiths and the Thanksgiving-Christmas holidays have been an integral part of American culture. Although the desecrated temple of Israel had only enough oil for one ritual nightly lighting of the menorah, by a miracle from God, that small amount of oil was able to last for eight days, so that Jewish worshippers were able to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. When the American Revolution was collapsing after several major setbacks, on Christmas Day 1776, General George Washington refused to quit. Instead, he rallied his troops to cross the half-frozen Delaware River and march in the snow and cold to surprise the camp of Britain’s Hessian mercenaries in Trenton, capturing most and achieving an enormous victory that altered the course of history.
Hope is the first theme of Christmas. Dr. Steven Sandage, a theologian and psychologist, says “Hope is an active anticipation in the ability to reach desired goals. It requires a willingness to put energy toward those goals.” It gives me hope when I recall the Patriots who achieved that victory at Trenton. Those Patriots considered the victory a "Christmas miracle," one that would lead to independence at Yorktown. It gives me hope when I recall that last month Hanukkah was celebrated again at historic Temple Emanu-El in Helena, which was the first Jewish synagogue constructed between St. Paul, Minnesota and Portland, Oregon in 1891. As the candle of hope was lit every Sunday last month, I thought how hard it is to make progress in life without hope. When faced with something that feels impossible, we need hope.
Peace is the second candle of Advent. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines peace as “a state of tranquility or quiet: such as freedom from disquieting or oppressive thoughts or emotions.” Author Carolyne Aarsen, after the death of her foster son, wrote, “I learned that peace is not the absence of pain, peace is the presence of God.” Reinhold Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer is often called a prayer for peace: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.”
Joy is the third theme of Advent. Although some may view joy and happiness as the same thing, joy is something much more spiritual and intentional. Guideposts contributor Pablo Diaz writes, “Whereas happiness is shaped by external circumstances, joy is found deep within. Unless we are intentional in discovering the gift of joy in ordinary things, it will not happen.”
The final Advent theme is love. “God and love are synonymous,” says minister Oswald Chambers. “Love is not an attribute of God, it is God.” God’s love for us is faithful and unending. We are never alone, even in the darkest of times. Therefore, as God’s people, we live everyday by hope.
Renewed, fortified, and guided by our rich Judeo-Christian heritage of freedom and those who went before us, we begin 2023. May each of us embrace who we are, where we are in life and know that we are blessed. The new year lies before us, like a chapter in a book waiting to be written. May we step forth boldly to do what we are called to do.
