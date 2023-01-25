Nearly every citizen in the state has a personal experience, rumor or disconcerting fact about the integrity of our elections. Most have seen dozens of recent headlines challenging the integrity of registered electors, ballots, and elections:
“Majority of American Voters Rightly Concerned About Vote Fraud” (Real Clear Politics, Nov. 22, 2022)
“150,000 Ballots in Wisconsin voted in 2020 had no known address” (Epoch News, Jan. 4, 2023)
“10 Million 2022 California Ballots Unaccounted For” (www.dailysignal.com, Jan. 18, 2023)
Many Montana citizens believe we have a very good elections system that only requires a few additional safeguards and improvements during this session. A sizable number of us have been trained and served as an elections judge, observer, member of the counting board, or county commission-appointed participant at the board of county canvassers to complete the canvass of returns.
I personally have been involved as a judge and observer in Jefferson and Lewis & Clark counties for nearly 40 years, and I am pleased to support some of the many bills that the 68th Legislative Assembly has introduced or is drafting that will further strengthen our elections and reassure voters. I believe we are blessed with an outstanding administrator in Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a very knowledgeable state Elections Director, Dana Corson, and numerous Secretary of State staff team members who are working with legislators to assist them in fine-tuning bill drafts so that they will achieve their objectives and best serve their constituents. For example:
HB 172, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton), allows the board of county commissioners to request a random-sample audit of vote-counting machines after unofficial results of county-wide races are available to the public, but before the official canvass, and mandates such audits after federal election. The bill as amended passed the House State Administration Committee on Jan. 19 by 14-4.
HB 173, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton), requires manufacturer certification of vote-counting machines and certification that machines are free of any unauthorized modems or other external communications devices, and provides a penalty for tampering with vote-counting machines. The bill was heard by the State Administration Committee Jan. 16.
HB 196, sponsored by Lyn Hellegaard (R-Missoula), mandates that any official vote count must be open to public observation and continue without adjournment until it is completed and the unofficial result is publicly declared. The bill was heard in the State Administration Committee on Jan. 17and amendments were available Jan. 20 for consideration.
SB 117, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Vance (R.-Belgrade), provides imprisonment of not less than one year and a fine of not more than $50,000 for this felony. The bill is in direct response to the so-called “Zuckerbucks” after Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, spent more than $400 millionto aid and perhaps influence the outcome of 2020 elections. The bill was heard in the Senate State AdmAdministration Committee Jan. 18.
These and other bills not only are being presented and debated in the regular House State Administration, Senate State Administration and other standard committees, but also are being studied by a new Joint Select Committee on Election Security. In response to concerns from numerous constituents, this unique committee will be chaired by Sen. Carl Glimm (R-Kila) with members Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton), Sen. Shane A. Morigeau (D-Missoula), Rep. Bob Phalen (R-Lindsay), Rep. Jerry Schillinger (R-Circle) and Rep. Ed Stafman (D-Bozeman) and will meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Room 303 to research and welcome dialogue on specific election issues. All of this is reassuring, good news to me.
Jane Rectenwald, my friend with the Montana Election Integrity Project, has a different take on Montana’s elections. She says, “While we have good intentioned election officials throughout the state, we believe Montana’s election infrastructure has been completely corrupted over the years, and now our vote no longer represents the consent of the governed. Do we believe that more Democrats voted to defeat gun rights than for any Democrat candidate? Did we vote to let babies die, while electing all Republicans for state and national offices in 2022? Did 44,000 more people really vote in one Supreme Court race than in the other? Can we believe our election officials when, by contract, they nor we can look at the source code software on the machines to see how the ballots are tabulated? Why would Montana Secretaries of State condone the acceptance by 28 counties of nearly $2.5 million from Mark Zuckerberg? Through 150 volunteers canvassing over 7,000 households in six Montana counties, we found about 20% of the 2020 certified votes were invalid.”
Despite, or perhaps because of, the division and noise across the state and nation, Montana legislators and citizens will be researching and dialoguing together through the remaining 65 legislative days after Jan. 24 —and then likely later in court over certain new provisions in election bills. Citizens may participate by tracking bills atwww.mt.leg, attending committee hearings, testifying in person at committees, watching committees six days per week on the same legislative website, and emailing all members of each of the three committees with one click, all via the same home page. From the same site, read elections law in Title 13, 28 chapters, that govern administration by the Secretary of State and implementation by the Election Administrators of 56 counties.
As I read about other states’ problems with “dirty” voter rolls of deceased and moved electors, mid-night changes in vote counts after adjournment before counting is finished, and the transfer of certain election offices to out-of-state managers using donated funds, I am proud of our state and county election officials, and so grateful to be living in Montana. Our very good election system appears to be getting even better during this legislative session. Rectenwald concludes, “There is one truth about our Montana elections and we can find it together, if we work together. With God’s help, we Americans can fix anything, but we first have to see there is a problem.”
