On Oct. 28, Russell "Rusty" Giulio was elected by acclamation to a second term as mayor of Boulder. "By acclamation" means that, in the absence of opposition, the City Council exercised its right to cancel the election and declare Giulio the winner.
That's not paragon of democratic function, of course: In a better world, rival candidates would have emerged—or, at least, voters would have been given the opportunity to write in alternatives.
But let's move past that. The reality is that Giulio merited reelection. Some notable bumps notwithstanding, he has done a solid job in his first term. The mayor has made (or confirmed) enemies, but he also has spurred improvements in the city's operations—thanks in large part to his highly effective City Clerk, Ellen Harne. He has formed an effective odd-couple partnership with City Council President Drew Dawson (Giulio is a political conservative; Dawson tilts left) that has laid the groundwork for growth.
He deserves the chance to build on that start.
Giulio ran in 2017 declaring, "time for a change"—and in many ways, his mayoralty has lived up to that. His direct, often brusque, sometimes profane manner is at odds with that of his predecessor and often, seemingly, with much of the rest of the city. He has a scrapbook, curated by his daughters, filled with things he probably shouldn't have said out loud, early in his term. He admits to being impatient with the deliberate pace of small-town government: "It moves way slower than what I wanted it to." He also admits that that may not be completely a bad thing: Government is conservative for a reason; it is geared to be there for the long haul.
In truth, Giulio's first term began at a relatively breakneck pace. During his campaign, he complained about the compensation of longtime City Attorney Steve Shapiro, and about plans by the City Council to boost Shapiro's pay by 30%, to $6,500 per month. Within a year, the city had found a different counsel; Giulio says the current contract costs about half the previous rate.
Giulio pledged to revamp Boulder's police department—and in short time, the city's entire force had resigned. Former Chief Juan Trujillo subsequently filed a lost wages claim of $1.043 million, citing a hostile work environment. And Giulio hired as chief Joe Canzona, who previously had been fired by Trujillo. (Canzona himself has since resigned, and the city has contracted its public safety operations to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.)
Some changes have been much slower to emerge—notably, the many improvements described in the 2018 Downtown Master Plan. That plan, drafted in the wake of the closure of the Montana Developmental Center (MDC) in 2015, proposed an ambitious series of actions to jumpstart the city's commercial core—and a grant of $500,000 from the state brought hope that that revitalization might be realized.
But, among the proposals identified in the plan as highest priorities, there have been no takers for revolving loans made available to businesses through the Boulder Development Fund. The city has not attracted "anchor tenants" to generate new retail traffic. Progress on a riverfront trail and park has been halting.
A façade improvement program gained only modest traction with storefront owners; even after the city reduced the required matching contribution, the available funds weren't all used. And there's been little in the way of frontage enhancements or decorative infrastructure that might raise the appeal of Main Street, which looks much as it did three years ago.
On the other hand: Giulio successfully induced Montana Internet, a small Helena-based company, to lay high-speed fiber to Boulder's city center, allowed the company to offer direct fiber connections to downtown businesses—and to expand the capacity of its wireless tower serving the city. The deal chalked out in part because Giulio and Buster Bullock donated the services of their respective excavating companies to dig 2.5 miles of trench.
After multiple false starts, Town Pump's expansion by the Boulder interchange is well underway. The City Council has approved Chad Bullock's plan to develop 15 lots on 11.3 acres southwest of Boulder Cemetery; 21 adjacent lots may follow, if water rights can be resolved. And Giulio says another developer is eyeing construction of 52 duplex homes northwest of downtown.
All that new construction, if it actually pans out, could help relieve Boulder's severe housing shortage. Meanwhile, the city has taken steps to fill a longstanding void for child care: After a working group chaired by Dawson identified an unused school building north of Helena that was suitable for child care, Giulio fronted $5,000 of his own money until the Jefferson County Commission committed to allocating $110,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the purchase. Giulio hopes the building will be moved to Boulder and in operation by year-end.
All said, that's a satisfying foundation. In his second term, Giulio hopes to catalyze more housing development and extend high-speed internet fiber to more of the city. He'd like to find a manufacturing operation to use space on the MDC's south campus. He wants to fill Main Street with retailers, office space, entertainment and nicer apartments.
Here's the rub—and this has always been the rub: as Mayor Rusty Giulio pursues this vision, he inevitably will bump up against Rusty Giulio, entrepreneur. Besides his excavating business, Giulio owns a trash hauling company; two of the city's eateries, the Windsor Bar and Elkhorn Bistro; and multiple commercial and residential properties. It's difficult to separate his personal fortunes from those of Boulder: As Rusty goes, so goes the city.
Giulio and Dawson are both keenly aware of the potential for conflicts of interest, or for perceived conflicts. In 2020, the city awarded the Windsor Bar $7,500 through the façade improvement program; Giulio didn't seek funds until the Boulder Development Fund and the City Council voted to let insiders submit applications, and he recused himself from the City Council vote on his proposal. Later that year, the Council asked Giulio to return $750 he was paid by the Boulder Marketing Committee to dig holes for the city's new gateway signs.
Following those episodes, the city committed to investigating a code of ethics. That hasn't happened, and it may never: the state code prohibiting conflict between public duty and private interest is straightforward and clear, and efforts by other small cities in Montana to toughen ethical standards haven't always worked well.
A better approach is to work more intentionally with the laws that already exist. When potential conflicts emerge, says Dan Clark, director of the Local Government Center at Montana State University, municipal officials should ask the city attorney to confirm whether and how the state code applies. If the attorney determines that there's no conflict, officials should explain clearly to constituents what's going on and the legal rationale behind a decision to proceed. Importantly, they must keep explaining it, ensuring that the public is aware of both the decision and the supporting logic.
That's my hope for the second Giulio mayoralty: The city of Boulder will continue to work toward sustained and shared growth—and that its citizens will know more about what's happening, and why. "I said when I ran," Giulio recalls, "that you're either going to love me or hate me. There's no in between. Because I want to get things done."
We can live with that. Just keep us in the loop.
