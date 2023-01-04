Thank you for the tremendous issue of the Monitor featuring loving profiles of community members who departed from us in the past year. The tribute to Candace [Hecker] was terrific and captured her gentle spirit perfectly, as did other entries.
At a time when many newspapers charge an arm and a leg to publish obits, the Monitor's "Lives" issue demonstrates admirably what it really means to be a community newspaper.
Thanks as well for the editorial reflections on why the Monitor does what it does. Keep up the good work.
Jan Anderson
Boulder
