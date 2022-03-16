It's almost spring!
Many people in Montana make their homes in woodland settings—in or near forests, rural areas or other remote locations. There, homeowners enjoy the beauty of the environment but also face the very real danger of wildfire. Wildfires can begin unnoticed and spread quickly, igniting brush, trees and homes. With spring around the corner, now is the time to do your part and begin getting your home ready for wildfire season.
Start by reviewing your home and property from the top down. Inspect your chimneys, which should be cleaned at least once a year. Additionally, remove any branches extending within 15 feet of a stovepipe or chimney opening. Follow that by cleaning the roof and gutters, if present—they may have collected needles, leaves, twigs and other debris over the winter. Work your way down the siding, looking for cracks that may need attention, windowsills with collected debris, or other areas that, in the event of a wildfire, could catch and hold hot embers. Any areas where a snow drift has formed, so too can an “ember drift” form.
Next, clean 5 feet around your structure by raking leaves, dead limbs and twigs, clearing any flammable vegetation. Look up; if you see dead branches, or branches that extend over the roof, cut them off. If there are branches close to power lines, call the power company to have them cleared.
Check your landscaping. Avoid using high resin, fire-prone plant materials, as embers and ground fires can easily ignite them. Succulent plants and ground covers are good choices, as are flowerbeds and vegetable gardens. Remove fire-prone plants and shrubs, such as juniper. MSU Extension has a list of plant materials that will give you the green you are looking for but are also fire resistant.
Remember to move your firewood stack at least 100 feet, and uphill, from your structure. If you have a wooden board fence, check its condition as well. Make sure that if the fence approaches the body of the structure, there is a way to provide for an opening so you can break that connectivity to the structure in the event of a wildfire.
As the season progresses, you should get into a regular grass mowing routine and maintain an irrigated green space around the home. The spring is also a good time locate and store any handy tools that could be used in the event of a fire. These include hand tools you use in your landscape maintenance work and sprinklers and hose.
Finally, spring is the time to create or review your plan for what you’ll do in the event of a wildfire in your area. Revise it as necessary and remind your family what that plan is. It will save you lots of time when you might not have much time to react to a possible wildfire near you. For questions, contact Jefferson County’s Office of Disaster and Emergency Services at (406) 225-4035.
Pat McKelvey is the deputy fire warden for Jefferson County
