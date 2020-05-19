Things are getting a little more back to normal at the Courthouse. All offices are open and staffed. Each department head and elected official put together a detailed plan of how they will deal with safety to their staff and to the public. Service may be somewhat slower as new criteria and safety measures are adhered to.
I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime. The reaction of our government to this pandemic was far scarier than the virus itself. I don’t believe the government’s job is to guarantee that I won’t get sick. That should be my job. Even though all three Commissioners are in the “at risk” category, we all came to work every day throughout this fiasco. We all took responsibility for our own safety and took steps to make sure we weren’t being exposed and not exposing others.
I raise bucking bulls so most of our cows have an attitude. We have three with long horns that are super mean and would certainly do serious injury if they get a chance. Carole or I, either one, can sort the cows by ourselves, but we don’t walk out in the middle of the corral to do it. We practice the original “social distancing,” take our time and keep safe. I’m guessing, if the government was in charge, we would have to wait to sort them until they changed their attitude or died of old age.
It is imperative that Governor Bullock move this state into phase two and three sooner rather than later. We simply cannot survive another month of our small businesses not being able to operate at full capacity or take the chance that their summer income will not be there.
The Census folks called the other day and advised me that the southern part of Jefferson County is way behind in being counted. Having an accurate count could result in Montana taking a House seat away from California or some other large state. Please take the time to be counted. — Leonard Wortman, Jefferson County Commissioner
