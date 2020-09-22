Please join me in fighting for our way of life.
America is fighting for her very soul and existence against forces trying to destroy her. We are at the most critical cross roads ever.
I am asking everyone who cares about their freedom and American way of life to begin 40 days of prayer and fasting, starting Sept. 24. This will take us right up to the election on Nov. 3.
Pray for a return to godly values and repentance of sins, both individually and corporately. Pray for the Lord’s will to be done in all elections, local and national.
Pray and fast daily. (You don’t have to necessarily give up food, but give up something important to you as a sign of your commitment. Maybe desserts, a hobby, tv show, etc.)
— Sue Pasini, Boulder
