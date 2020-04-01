Setting aside Sen. Edie McClafferty’s failure to respond to my calls to her (“McClafferty on veterans: Setting the record straight,” March 25), she still hasn’t explained why she didn’t vote for legislation not to tax the retirement of military veterans. “Not all bills pass, especially if they are not good bills,” she wrote. What would have made it a good bill?
Was she aware that active duty military members are informed at their last base which states tax their retirement pay? Was she aware that many military members want to come here but opt out and choose other states that do not take money out of their retirement checks? Retired pay that was earned in other states, in other countries not here in Montana.
Was she aware that these retirees want to contribute to their local workforce? Was she aware that many of them have over 20 years of work left in them? Was she aware they bring solid leadership training with them, coupled with a well earned work ethic? Was she aware that military members want to be a part of their communities? Look around, they coach youth sports, serve on PTAs and love all the beauty Montana offers. They sacrificed long hours, away from their families and want to do all they can to look after them.
Good leaders make well informed decisions based on facts. I implore her to let us, the people she agreed to represent, know why she voted against this bill. — Peter Gardzina, Clancy
