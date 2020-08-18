Well, here we are, 2020, with a President messing with our mail, a trusted service dating back to the founding of our country. I’m not surprised, given his hiring criteria.
His choice for Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is the first Postmaster General appointee in two decades with no prior postal service experience.
However, on the plus side, he was a big donor to Trump’s campaign.
Quite a contrast to the first Postmaster General appointment in 1775, Benjamin Franklin. He had postal experience dating back to 1737 when the British Crown appointed him Postmaster of Philadelphia.
Ah yes, “experience over patronage”, those were the days.
One wonders if the President might be in violation of 18
U.S. Code 1701. Obstruction of mails: “Whoever knowingly
and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both.”
Small potatoes compared to other alleged misdoings.
However, at the very least, if Benjamin Franklin was alive today, given these efforts to sabotage the timely delivery of mail ballots, he might tell the President to “go fly a kite.”
—John Ilgenfritz, Helena
Welcome to the discussion.
