On May 24 we witnessed yet another horrific, senseless killing of innocent little children! At least 19 elementary school students, two teachers and one sick individual! Twenty-one innocent people dead so one individual can get a high from killing.
How would you feel if yours was one of the innocent 19 children killed? You would be pissed off. Good riddance to the shooter. I am not in favor of an eye for an eye, etc., but thank goodness we do not have to house, feed and take care of a sicko who should be drawn and quartered as in the olden days.
I do not feel we need to forbid people from owning guns for legitimate reasons—but to kill children?! How did an 18-year-old get such a gun? How about Adam Lanza, the shooter at the elementary school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, in 2012? Or the shooting in Buffalo, New York, this month? Those are not legitimate reasons for guns.
To the NRA: Stop protecting sickos who want nothing more than to kill innocents. Maybe if you took a positive approach where people can have guns after passing background checks, then you might have people who make the laws say, “NRA is doing something correct.”
To state and federal lawmakers: Stop waving firearms and yelling you have a right to bring weapons into the houses of legislature where you serve us!
Most of us have grandchildren who, if one of them were killed, we would be devastated. Let's make it a political issue to insist that our lawmakers actually protect us—you are failing us! Do something to prove you should be paid to pass laws and regulations that tell us what to do.
