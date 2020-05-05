Since our current Attorney General is termed out, we need a new conservative leader in that position to make sure we always have an advocate and top cop for the people. Out of all the candidates running for the position, I believe Jon Bennion is the right fit with the right priorities.
I’ve heard Bennion speak, and he certainly seems to know what the job entails after having worked at the Department of Justice for half of his legal career. But it’s more than just his good experience — Bennion is the pro-life, pro-Second Amendment conservative we need in that office to defend our rights and protect the most vulnerable.
Many politicians like to run for certain offices as a stepping stone to get elected to the next office. Jon Bennion has never run for office; he isn’t a career politician. He has pledged to serve a full eight years if we give him that privilege. His devotion and love for our state is quite evident.
I’m glad Jon is running and I know he will serve the people of Montana well. I urge you to vote for Jon Bennion for Attorney General in the Republican primary. — Jay Heslep, Montana City
