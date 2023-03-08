It was an honor to serve as manager of the Elkhorn Bistro Cafe for the community and to become a part of so many of your lives. I gave this role everything I had. Whether I was cooking, cashier, waitress or dishwasher, I always gave 100%. Many hours and long days were given to sprucing it up and cleaning it. Thank you for believing in me and for recognizing the changes I made during my time as manager. I want you to know being let go of has not been easy, and I will miss you all. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and am so glad you all got to see me in action. Thank you for your support.
