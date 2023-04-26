Two autumns ago, we wrote a report and op-ed documenting the state of representation and democracy in Montana. To no Montanan’s surprise, we found our beloved Treasure State to be in poor political health, suffering in recent years from ever higher rates of uncontested elections, partisan vitriol and ideological extremism. One of the key contributing factors to these political maladies is the partisan primary system our state currently uses to determine which candidates appear on the general election ballot each fall. When we heard tell of a bill in this year’s legislature seeking to replace partisan primaries, we were initially excited and hopeful. However, a closer inspection of the bill reveals that it’s nothing more than partisan mischief masquerading as reform.

