In The Boulder Monitor on Feb. 2, Jane Lee Hamman stated that "rather than caving to emotion-driven hype, we should ... return to a reasoned examination of the science" concerning climate change. On its face, this sounds reasonable enough. The only problem is that is not what she does.
She states that "climate change is real ... But the effects of that are greatly exaggerated by those who have become invested in the doom-and-gloom global scenario. They are fueling a dangerous, mostly emotion-based policy agenda." She also states that "in the last year the Biden administration has made a series of reckless decisions, based on pressure from progressives: the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, temporary restrictions on oil and gas leases and permits, the issuance of expansive new fuel economy standards, and rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement," and that "this sort of policy making sets a frightening precedent."
Hold it a minute, Jane, I thought we were going to avoid emotionality here. Why is someone's advocacy of environmental policies that limit the continued pollution by carbon emissions so "dangerous," "reckless" or "frightening"? If you continue to read her article, the reason becomes clear.
Ms. Hamman has a certain view of the world that is based on living in a sort of "fairy-tale land." As we know from commentaries she has written in the past, there is no structural or systemic racism in her fairy-tale America. Now we know there is also no environmental disasters or climate change that is radically affecting people's lives or communities. Her view is sort of like Little Red Riding Hood, who couldn't tell that a talking wolf wasn't her grandmother, or Goldilocks, who couldn't figure out that the house she had broken into was inhabited by three bears. She, like them, is so blinded by what she wants things to be, that she can't see how they really are. A look at who Ms. Hamman quotes and/or uses as resources will show is how she may have come to have this fairy-tale view of the world.
Her first source is an article in American Thinker by H. Sterling Burnett, a longtime climate change denier who is at the think tank The Heartland Institute (THI). Since the 2000s, THI has been a leading promoter of climate change denial and actively rejects the scientific consensus on climate change. The institute's main funding on climate change issues comes from ExxonMobil, and the Charles G. Koch Foundation. THI lost an estimated $825,000 in expected donations, a number of directors and almost its entire branch in Washington, D.C., shortly after putting up a billboard comparing those who believed in human-caused global warming to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.
Another source is the Institute for Energy Research (IER). IER is often described as a front group for the fossil fuel industry. One IER source Hamman quoted is David Kreutzer and his article, Climate Policy: The Case for a New Perspective, which, she says, debunks "claims that hurricanes and wildfires are made worse by climate change." Kreutzer is a Republican ex-mayor and former city council member of Dayton, Virginia. He is not a climatologist, nor is he trained in climate science. It seems that he is a paid propagandist for the fossil fuel industry.
Is it really the case that hurricanes and wildfires have not been made worse by climate change? Let's look at a few real fire events of the last few years and see.
I lived in Paradise, California, from 1979 to 1986. It was a lovely little community, nestled in the pine, oak and balsa wood forests of the old gold mining country of Butte County. On Nov. 8, 2018, well after most fire seasons should be over, the Camp Fire started. Ignited by a faulty electric transmission line, the fire originated above several communities and an east wind drove the fire downhill through developed areas.
The Camp Fire caused at least 85 civilian fatalities, injured 12 civilians and five firefighters. It encompassed an area of 153,336 acres, destroying more than 18,000 structures, with most of the destruction occurring within the first four hours. The towns of Paradise and Concow were almost completely destroyed, each losing about 95% of their structures. Damage was estimated at $16.5 billion; one-quarter of the damage, $4 billion, was on properties that were not insured. Today, four years later, the population of Paradise is only 4,476 people, and only 1,092 of the 14,000 homes that were destroyed have been rebuilt.
In 2020, an even worse fire season hit California, with over 10.1 million acres burned statewide. California's August Complex fire has been described as the first "gigafire", burning over 1.3 million acres across seven counties, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. In all, these fires of 2020 destroyed over 10,488 structures and cost over $12.079 billion in property damages.
What does this all mean? Science isn't a belief system, and you can't wish its analysis away just because you don't like the findings. For those willing to see the facts before them, it means that climate change is real, that it is happening now. Climate change and global warming are real. These are facts, and the intensive and extraordinary natural disasters are the outcome. The Marshal Fire that swept through the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, in December 2021, destroying almost 1,000 homes in just a matter of hours, and the fire that burned over 10,000 acres and essentially destroyed Denton, Montana, are a wakeup call to any and all who think that climate change is not real and is not drastically impacting families and communities.
We must all act now, for the sake of all of the species on the planet, if we become wise enough to accept the task ahead of us. When your community has been destroyed, your family displaced, and your belongings burned or blown away, it's only natural to be emotional about climate change. Otherwise we will all end up like Little Red Riding Hood, with climate change playing the part of the Big Bad Wolf.
"Oh, but, grandmother, what a terrible big mouth you have." "The better to eat you with." And scarcely had the wolf said this, then with one bound he was out of bed and swallowed up Little Red Riding Hood.
If we don't change our reliance on fossil fuels, we will all end up with a much worse fate.
Jim Smith is a resident of Helena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.