I love this time of year – and not just because there’s the promise that the seemingly endless run of winter might finally ease up, or because I get to spend nearly three solid weeks watching college basketball.
No, I’m thrilled because this is survey season. For the last five years, we’ve asked you to tell us what you think of The Monitor. And each year, you’ve responded in startling numbers, with great generosity and consideration. Your honest feedback is a gift: It shows us that you care about local news, and it provides critical intelligence as we navigate the future.
A quarter of subscribers completed this year’s questionnaire by mail and online. As a whole, your appraisals were consistent with those of previous rounds: Basically, you like The Monitor, but you say we can do better. Many believe that Charlie Denison, The Monitor’s editor since last June, and reporter Eliza McLaughlin, are “excellent additions” to quote one. (I agree.) And you think we’re doing important work.
Your comments pointed toward three areas of special concern that I want to address – but first, a summary of the top-line results.
There are two questions in the survey that matter most to me. The first asked how strongly readers agreed or disagreed with the statement: “The Monitor tells me what I need to know about what’s happening in our community.” The second reflects on the statement, “I trust The Monitor.”
Together, these questions get to the essence of our enterprise: If we’re not telling you what you need to know, and if you don’t trust us, there’s a big problem. Thankfully, upwards of 95% of you agreed with both statements, though more of you strongly agreed than when we first asked these questions in 2019. (And, as last year, folks who identified as political conservatives were less enthusiastic than those on the left or in the center.)
Another important set of questions ask about readers’ perception of our community. We ask these because I believe that a local newspaper should not just tell people what’s going on but also inform their sense of agency; that is, there’s a positive correlation between one’s knowledge about a place and your sense of connection and empowerment.
On this score, 30% of respondents said they strongly agreed with the statement: “I feel confident about the future of our community”; 55% somewhat agreed, and 15% disagreed. About the same number agreed with the statement, “I think I can help make a difference in our community.” Those results may signal a decline in optimism from five years ago, when 37% strongly agreed and 52% somewhat agreed.
I’ll also note that two-thirds of survey respondents — and 75% of those who said they primarily read the print newspaper — are 65 or older. Just two percent of those who completed the survey are under 35. This probably isn’t representative of The Monitor’s true demographics — retirees are per se more likely to take the time to fill out surveys — but it’s still stark. Nothing against seniors — we love you guys! (and I’m close to that age myself) — but the future sustainability of The Monitor really does depend on our bringing more younger residents into the fold. Please: Encourage someone younger than you are to subscribe.
Crime, not crimes
Many of you pointed to the need for more coverage of crime and courts. “In the past, arrest records were printed weekly/monthly,” wrote one reader. “More about criminal activity,” wrote another. A third requested a “summary of sheriff’s calls.”
Here’s how I think about this: We take seriously the need to expose readers to trends that affect our public safety: We need to better understand, for example, the changing composition of illegal drug activity in the county.
But The Monitor doesn’t routinely report on individual crimes or the court proceedings that follow. The week-to-week details of law-breaking, investigations, and arrests, and the like can be engrossing — yet most of that information, I believe, isn’t very useful. And the reality is that the rates of both violent crime and property crime in the county are quite low and on the decline.
We will continue to report on individual cases that merit special attention: The recent capture of an escaped convict near Basin was one example where the immediate safety of residents was at stake. We’ve reported on the trial and ultimate hate crime conviction of John Russell Howald, who shot at a neighbor’s house in Basin; and about the pending trial of Tim McKenrick for felony deceptive election practices.
But otherwise, look for more data-driven coverage that helps us understand the bigger picture.
The whole county
One reader wrote: “I wish the paper was called ‘The Jefferson Monitor.’”
I’ll be honest: I do, too. It is a function of history that this 115-year-old newspaper bears the name of our county seat. While we take that history very seriously, it’s not lost on us that The Monitor is now read by significantly more people in Jefferson County who don’t live in Boulder than by those who do.
That’s why our website is called, “The Monitor Online” — sans Boulder — to better reflect the whole of our coverage. And it’s why we hired Eliza, a year ago, to more consistently cover what’s happening in the north-county communities of Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City.
Some of you have noticed and appreciated the shift in coverage as Eliza faithfully documents the proceedings of the Clancy Water and Sewer Board and changes at the Clancy and Montana City Schools; and joins in the fun of community events.
Others want more — “as much as you can,” wrote one. Which would be terrific – but I’ll caution that Eliza is just one person (and a part-time person, at that), and she could use help. If you’re interested in helping us report on your communities by contributing short pieces or attending public meetings, please get in touch.
Left, right — and center
The Monitor’s “Views” page continues to be the focus of greatest contention. Perhaps this is inevitable: It’s about opinion, after all, and people tend to see what they want to see – or what they don’t. As many readers seem to find the “Views” page to be too conservative as those who see it as the refuge of a persistent lefty cabal. And overall, some 37% of survey respondents agreed with the statement, “The Monitor’s opinion pages are biased.”
I find this divide fascinating. But I also think it reflects an important concern: While The Monitor certainly has done better at bringing a broader spectrum of perspective onto the “Views” page, those contributions often represent opinion at relative extremes.
I agree with the reader who noted, “I’d like to see more balanced, moderate editorialists and less preaching.” Among survey respondents, 30% each identify themselves as tilting left or right, respectively. A bigger chunk see themselves in the middle — and I sense that even among conservative and liberal readers, there are more who identify with moderate perspectives than this paper currently represents.
So, we’ll keep working on this: More voices from the county sharing views about issues anchored in the county, better reflecting the true range of local concerns and opinion. And less about national and state politics. Ideally, that means…you! Consider this your invitation to join in the conversation.
As always, we’re grateful for your participation in this annual exercise – for the words of encouragement as well as the thoughtful brickbats. Please, keep them coming — and look for changes as we take you up on your suggestions.
Contact Keith Hammonds at keith@boulder-monitor.com
