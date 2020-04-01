Since normal Easter Egg hunts will not be able to occur due to the COVID-19 threat, why not invite children to draw Easter eggs on paper, color them in and then post the artwork in home windows so families can drive around and “hunt” for eggs while practicing social distancing?
(If an 8.5 x 11 paper sheet doesn’t seem like a large enough canvas, four can be taped together to make a 17 x 22 page.)
Perhaps someone could start a Facebook event page for this, and invite people to share photos of the Easter Eggs they feel are the best. — Joel Schreibman, Boulder
