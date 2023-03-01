In Montana, we care about protecting our children and ending bullying in schools. Instead of seeking to prevent hate speech and bullying in our public schools, Montana House Bill 361 would protect the bullies. The text of this bill would make it impossible to discipline students who use a transgender or nonbinary student’s name and sex assigned at birth, even once they have expressed their preferred name and pronouns.
