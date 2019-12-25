The Heritage Center wants to send a special thank you to the folks at See ‘N Save Thrift Shoppe for their generous donation to us.
We will now be able to purchase a software program that inventories and manages all of our historical collections.
Thanks so much. - The Heritage Center
