Every year on May 31, The World Health Organization and its partners mark World No Tobacco Day, highlighting the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Tobacco use is the single most preventable cause of death globally and is currently responsible for killing one in 10 adults worldwide. The theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign is "Ban tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship."

