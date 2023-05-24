Every year on May 31, The World Health Organization and its partners mark World No Tobacco Day, highlighting the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Tobacco use is the single most preventable cause of death globally and is currently responsible for killing one in 10 adults worldwide. The theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign is "Ban tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship."
Tobacco addiction is a global issue, and World No Tobacco Day brings light to the serious health risks of tobacco, not just in Montana, but around the world.
Tobacco kills nearly six million people each year worldwide, more than 600,000 of which are non-smokers dying from breathing second-hand smoke.
There is no safe level of tobacco consumption or exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke. World No Tobacco Day is all about people, of all walks of life, coming together to help each other to get healthy and stop the global tobacco epidemic.
If you use tobacco products and want to quit, call the Montana Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669). It is a free telephone-based service where you will receive expert counseling from trained tobacco addiction specialists. You can also receive free nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges and could be eligible for discounted tobacco cessation medication.
