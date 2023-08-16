In 1844, Samuel Morse made history by sending the world’s first telegraph. The foreboding message read, “What hath God Wrought?” and with that simple four-word memo, the trajectory of the nation and the entire world irreversibly shifted.
Being constantly connected is something that we often take for granted and even despise at times. Our addiction to the little screens interferes with our interpersonal relationships, sabotages attention spans and greatly diminishes the privacy we once considered invaluable. However, after navigating life for a mere two weeks without a cell phone (due to an unfortunate incident in Thailand), I can confidently say that the world has evolved past the technological point of no return.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not as if I fell off the face of the earth in a huddled mass of despair and boredom. My day-to-day life was relatively unchanged, in fact, much of the anxiety associated with constant updates and incessant vibrations was actually alleviated.
I felt more in the moment, less concerned with the happenings outside of my immediate vicinity. I got to sleep easier and woke up without the blast of dopamine that typically marked the start of my day.
But I am no martyr. I will not be the one to preach the importance of ditching your device in favor of a simpler, more enlightened existence. Despite the benefits of breaking free from the fiber optic chains that tether me to the digital age, my life became exponentially more complicated and frustrating.
Like most trials and tribulations, the devil is in the details – small inconveniences that dominate the psyche.
My commute, which used to be filled with curated jams and an endless stock of podcasts to pass the time, was now a 40-minute voyage through the radio wave abyss between Butte and Boulder. With nothing to distract me, the drive that I often look forward to now felt like an eternity on a hamster wheel of my own subconscious – mocked by the radio scanning stupidly through the empty airways.
I was unable to effortlessly look up information and thus had to resign myself to uncertainty. The name of the actor in this-or-that film, the recipe for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and the status of reintroducing cloned dodo birds to the world were all mysteries beyond my grasp (at least until I had access to my laptop and a reliable Wi-Fi signal).
It is fair to say that I was lost without my phone – literally. I have never hidden my shortcomings with directional awareness but with Google Maps I was scarcely forced to confront those challenges. I would simply input the address of my intended destination and follow the directions provided by my animatronic co-pilot. With such luxuries no longer available to me, I was plunged into the dark ages of the early 2000s. Images of myself being outsmarted by one of those savvy Geico cavemen would rush to my mind as I MapQuested my route from home to the new restaurant in town.
Now if you have made it this far, I wouldn’t blame you for writing me off as an incompetent “iPad baby” with a strict diet of Tide Pods. Yet rose-colored glasses were invented long before the Nokia 1100.
An 1858 article in The New York Times condemned the telegraph as being dangerously fast and accused the innovation of oversaturating the country with unimportant and hastily crafted news.
“Does it not render the popular mind too fast for the truth?” reads the article. “Ten days bring us the mails from Europe. What need is there for the scraps of news in ten minutes? [. . .] I can conscientiously recommend my own [letters] prior to 1844, in preference to those of later years.”
The complaints regarding the telegraph are eerily similar to the gripes of today. Our connectivity has resulted in an abundance of loneliness, our access to information has made us less intelligent and instant gratification has overtaken our capacity for patience.
The problem with technology is that it moves in a linear fashion and has little compassion for those that stand in its way.
Our phones have become extensions of ourselves that leave us feeling like amputees when our devices are out of reach. However, in many ways, our phones ARE our identity.
Ben Franklin once famously said, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Franklin and I agree wholeheartedly on this matter. We have both lived under unfair and tyrannical rulers – his being the British monarchy, mine the unforgiving two-step verification.
Our online accounts have become akin to a nuclear launch in which two keys must be turned to satisfy the security protocol. Without a phone, I was faceless to the watchdogs that guard my digital presence. I was locked out of email accounts, online banking and social media. Even my wireless provider was hesitant to provide me with assistance barring my ability to access a code sent to the paperweight I used to call my phone.
Needless to say, the honeymoon period involved with being disconnected didn’t last long. While many may dream of the indie film version of their lives where kids’ coming-of-age was marked by riding bikes around the cul-de-sac and finding bodies down by the railroad, the modern world simply doesn’t allow for such rebelliousness.
Much of the work we do relies on being able to access countless emails, make and receive calls, research topics without access to a library card, and to do all of this in a matter of moments.
Like any tool, cell phones can be used to increase productivity and diminish obstacles big and small. However, as the world continues to evolve with technology, facing those challenges without prescribing to the latest advancements becomes evermore difficult.
Samuel Morse innovated the way the world interacts with each other. However, his invention was just another rock in the wobbly cairn of technological connectivity, and we as a society (me included, as I’m back on the grid, out of sheer necessity) have continued stacking stones – challenging the tower of our own creation to tumble down and crush us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.