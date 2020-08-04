We need representatives who work for us and Senator Steve Daines clearly doesn’t. All you have to do is look at his campaign donations to see why. Daines has taken more than $2 million from corporate special interest groups during his time in Congress (https://search.maplight.org/contributions/?donor_organization, including more than $300,000 from the insurance industry (https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/industries/steven-daines?cid=N0
0033054&cycle=CAREER). No wonder he’s put these companies above Montanans by voting repeatedly to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics
Governor Steve Bullock, on the other hand, is not taking a penny from corporate PACs in this election, and he’s promised to work with both parties to protect people with pre-existing conditions, just like he’s done in Montana.
Montana deserves better than a Senator who is bought and paid for. Let’s elect a Senator this fall who is in our corner, not in the pockets of out-of-state corporations.
— Donna Greenwood, Clancy
