I would like to express my appreciation to Deputy Bullis of the sheriff’s department for his recent act of kindness.
On a very cold and snowy day, he knocked on my door with a picture of a lost and scared dog he had encountered and asked if I knew who the dog belonged to. I didn’t, so Deputy Bullis said he would continue searching.
What a fine example of a public servant going above and beyond!
(0) comments
