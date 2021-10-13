Last week, the Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling to allow the government to continue paying their past debts, thereby avoiding a government default that would cause a catastrophic financial disaster for our country (per Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair). If our country defaulted on its debt, we would face a self-inflicted economic recession and a financial crisis, and our country would likely see 50 million Americans not receive Social Security payments; the troops’ paychecks delayed; interest rates on credit cards, car loans and mortgages dramatically rise; the dollar’s status as the international reserve currency jeopardized; and Americans’ investments and retirement funds in the stock and bond markets severely lose value.
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), along with every other Republican Senator, knew of these dire consequences when they chose to vote against raising the debt ceiling to pay for past debts, which would have forced our government to default. Under the Trump administration, Republicans and Democrats voted three times to suspend the debt ceiling—in December 2017, March 2019 and August 2019—while the national debt rose by approximately $7.8 trillion. Republicans now want to default on paying the government’s bills that they helped rack up during the Trump administration. This is no time to play politics with such a serious issue that would destroy the financial security of so many citizens. Tell Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale (R-MT) to keep paying on our country’s past bills by voting to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. Burning down the country is not the answer to getting government spending under control.
