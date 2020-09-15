Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, Sept. 20 as CROP Walk day in Boulder and urges residents to participate. The CROP Walk got its start at the end of World War II when people wanted to share the country’s abundance with European war victims. Today, the locally organized Church World Service-sponsored CROP Hunger Walks are part of more than 2,000 towns and cities in the United States. In the last 15 years, the walks have raised more than $200 million for those in need in the U.S. and beyond. Each year the CROP Hunger Walks help more than 3,200 local food pantries, food banks and meal sites in the U.S., including JeffCo Food Share. The 24th annual CROP Hunger Walk will be held in Boulder on Sept. 20, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall.
— Marilyn Craft, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.