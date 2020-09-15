At our regular Commission meeting on Sept. 1, we gave preliminary plat approval to the Malyevac Minor Subdivision near Whitehall and did a boundary relocation for lots 42 and 47 in the Meadowlark Ridge Subdivision at Jefferson City. We did our public hearings for the permissive levy for health insurance for county employees, the permissive levy for the sheriff’s retirement system, and our preliminary budget.
We also heard a proposal from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to acquire about 1,400 acres of property in the Elkhorn Mountains. If they acquire the property, they would then transfer it to the Forest Service.
COVID-19 continues to cause big problems. We had an extended discussion about whether to have a regular poll election this year or vote by mail. Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey had just enough people who said they would be election judges. However, they weren’t all totally committed. I really wanted to have a regular election, but I had some major concerns about what happens if some of the election judges back out or if some get ill just before the election. We could end up having a big wreck on election night if we don’t have all the judges. We have a good system in Jefferson County for mail elections. Bonnie only sends the ballots to active voters, meaning that if you didn’t vote in the 2018 election or if you do not request a ballot, you won’t get one. My final decision was based on what was going to be best for the integrity of the election, and I believe the mail ballot, this one time, will be the best.
— Leonard Wortman, Chairman, Jefferson County Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.