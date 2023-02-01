Whether you are for or against the Convention of States, please take a moment to read this and consider heavily what I have to say. I was at the Helena Capital building to absorb the words of others and testify against the COS. As I listened to those in support, I could feel the strength of their belief. They talked of budget requirements, term limits and restricting the federal government. That sounds so compelling, doesn’t it? The supporters stated that those who oppose the COS do so out of ignorance, that they are misinformed by the John Birch Society, that they use fear-mongering to try to scare people into not supporting a convention of states.

